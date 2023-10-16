Pink’s ‘poi flags’ tribute, caught in conflict crossfire

Amid the tense backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict, global superstar Pink has taken to X (formerly Twitter) seemingly to clear the air about a ‘Māori Poi’ flags tribute she’s been flying at her concerts, which some have likened to the Israeli flag.

“I am getting many threats because people mistakenly believe I am flying Israeli flags in my show. I am not. I have been using Poi flags since the beginning of this tour,” the singer wrote on X.

“These were used many, many years ago by the Māori people in New Zealand and because they and the Māori people are beautiful to me, we use them.

Since October 7, a conflict between Israel and Hamas has seen huge casualties, with 1,400 Israelis and 2,339 Palestinians confirmed dead.

An Israeli offensive has displaced nearly half of Gaza’s population, igniting a looming humanitarian crisis and international calls for a ceasefire.

An initial surprise offensive on Israel, initiated by Hamas on October 7, involved a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and the infiltration of Palestinian militants into Israel.

A particularly heinous attack saw 260 people massacred at a music festival, and babies beheaded.

Both sides face accusations of war crimes from human rights groups and UN experts.

It’s worth noting that Pink introduced the flags, which she refers to as “Poi flags”, to her concerts in June, well before the onset of the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.

Pink often speaks warmly of Aotearoa, and has two shows lined up for 2024, one at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 5, and two at Auckland’s Eden Park on March 8 and 9.

Perhaps some interpretations of Pink’s flags stem from past openness about her Jewish heritage.

Globally, numerous organizations have flown the Israeli flag in solidarity.

Notably, Auckland’s War Memorial Museum faced Palestinian protests for illuminating the museum in Israeli livery, and subsequently issued an apology earlier today.

Pink says the only flag she flies in support of any cause during her shows is the rainbow flag, symbolizing LGBTQ+ rights.

“That will remain my position. I am a human. I believe in peace. Equality. Love,”

“I am deeply saddened by the state of the world. I pray for all of us.” she added.

“This post will be controversial for some. At this point, breathing is controversial.” she wrote.



