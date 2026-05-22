University students to be impacted by Fees Free scheme changes

The changes to the Fees Free scheme affect how students get support for study costs at university and other tertiary providers.

The Government has announced further changes to the Fees Free scheme, which helps cover tertiary study costs for students at universities across New Zealand. The changes mean the scheme will be cut as part of wider changes to tertiary funding.

Officials say the policy has not met its goal of increasing university participation for students from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

Minister Erica Stanford. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

“The reason it never changed, because they didn’t understand the real problem, was the bridge between high school and university didn’t exist for those young people,” says Education Minister Erica Stanford.

The Government says the main issue is not just cost, but students not being fully prepared at school level, with gaps in reading, writing, maths, and qualifications needed for university entry.

Students say costs are still a major pressure

Students say the changes add more pressure as they start university. First-year students say study costs are already high, especially without scholarships or financial support.

“Me in particular I didn’t really get any scholarships, back in kura, so it’s a lot more weight I guess,” says Riria Bennett.

Some students say they are now more worried about debt and how they will pay for their studies in the future.

“Back when it was first year and last year it didn’t matter it gave the students a sense of safety, and stability and now that’s gone,” says Tāiki Pou.

Photo: Waikato University

Equity concerns and student pushback

New Zealand Qualifications Authority data shows Māori students had the lowest University Entrance rates in 2025, with about one in three Year 13 students gaining entry to university.

Education groups say this shows ongoing issues with access to tertiary study, especially for students already facing financial or academic barriers.

Students are now circulating a petition calling for the Government to review the changes. Organisers plan to take it to Parliament in the coming months.

“Koirā te tino wawata o roto i au… kia haria ki runga o Paremata, e kitea, e rongo hoki ai ngā kaitōrangapū i ngā whakaaro ā te marea,” says Naianga Tapiata.