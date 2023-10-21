Excitement builds for the Matatini of primary schools

Te Mana Kuratahi – the biggest junior kapa haka event – returns after four years, bringing together 45 primary schools from Kawakawa to Ōtautahi.

Schools have spent thousands of hours learning kupu, actions, formations, melodies and mastering traditional Māori weaponry skills.

At the end of the month, they will be competing in Whakatū (Nelson) for the title of Toa Whakaihuwaka, the winners of Te Mana Kuratahi 2023.

Just like a bracket in Te Matatini, each school has up to 25 minutes to perform six or seven items, waiata tira (optional), whakaeke, waiata tawhito, waiata ā ringa, poi, haka and whakawātea.

There will be 26 judges watching closely and awarding points in the different categories. Each item has three of its own judges.

Ngā Huiarau o Kawakawa is one of the two teams representing Te Tai Tokerau in the competition. (Supplied)

There are also awards for the best waiata tira, costuming, male and female leaders, whaikōrero, karanga, and original composition.

Te Mana Kuratahi chairman Jack Te Moana said, despite the delay of the event and financial challenges travelling to Te Waipounamu, the “passion and hunger” for kapa haka had only grown stronger.

“Our tamariki are extraordinary. You’ll be seeing 5-year-olds, our pīpī paopao [hatchlings], mirroring the discipline, pride and perfection of their tū [stance] next to their 13-year-old tuakana.

“This is all part of the excellence and development of kapa haka,” he said. “We’ll see the fruits of it on the national stage in Whakatū.”

Te Moana said the competition had come a long way from when the first kura took to the stage, 23 years ago.

Second place winners in 2019 from Te Whaanau o Te Maro. (Supplied)

“Te Mana Kuratahi plays a pivotal role of being able to showcase the best of our Māori culture through our tamariki and give them the fundamental knowledge and skills to continue performing at kura tuarua [secondary school] level and on to the pinnacle event for Māori performing arts, Te Matatini.”

Reigning champions Te Kura o Te Pāroa started learning items, fundraising and preparing for their journey to Whakatū in the first term.

“We’ve got a much younger kapa taking the stage next week, so we adjusted our schedules to have a more ao haka-focused way of learning. The change has given us more time to get our tamariki ready for the competition,” said head tutor Ripeka Koia.

“Our tamariki also had to rangahau [research] how Ngāti Awa connects to Whakatū, to Te Waipounamu. One of the hononga [connections] is the kaupapa of our poi.

“It’s a favourite item and a privilege for our kura representing our iwi of Mataatua to acknowledge our shared ties and show our gratitude for the aroha and manaakitanga given to us by the host rohe.”

The eight iwi in Te Tauihu o te Waka (top of the South Island) are proud to host the event and ensure the celebration of young talent and culture shines brighter than ever before.

“The entire iwi is pitching in and many have volunteered their time to prepare for the pōwhiri and for the arrival of the groups and tāonga of Te Mana Kuratahi,” said Sonny Alesana, chair of Te Tauihu o te Waka a Maui Māori Cultural Council.

From the Far North, Ngā Huiarau o Kawakawa is one of two teams representing Te Tai Tokerau in the competition.

As the kapa performed its final dress rehearsal, receiving booming applause from whānau and supporters, kaiako and tutor Toni Waiomio said it was a chance not only to make final tweaks but to acknowledge the dedication of those who helped out.

“It’s given us a chance to tidy up and change last minute things, and mihi to our community for their fantastic support, to thank the determination of our whānau and the moral support of Ngāti Hine.”

The excitement is in the air for the troupe of 56 who’ll bus from Kawakawa to Auckland to catch their flight to Nelson.

“We’re ticking so many firsts for our tamariki because of their ao haka. First time on a plane, first trip to the South Island, first to revive the stories of our tīpuna Kupe, who spent time in Whakatū.”

Another first for Ngā Huiarau o Kawakawa, is having new tutors who performed at this year’s Te Matatini to help inspire a fresh wave of passion and enthusiasm into the young kapa.

“Our tamariki idolise their tutors and picture themselves standing proudly on the Matatini stage side by side with their mentors. It’s a dream that’s not only within reach but also entirely achievable,” said Waiomio.

Whakaata Māori will broadcast the competition from Monday, October 30.

At least 2000 people are expected to attend the pōwhiri on Sunday at Trafalgar Centre, where the competition will take place.

