New MP pledges to improve housing and water infrastructure in Te Tai Tokerau

Te Pāti Māori candidate Mariameno Kapa-Kīngi is the new MP for Te Tai Tokerau, after turning around an election-night deficit to win over incumbent Kelvin Davis after special votes were counted.

Health, infrastructure, housing and improving water quality and availability and uplifting our youth - those are the first priorities for new Te Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kīngi.

In a 2023 election upset, Te Pāti Māori candidate Kapa-Kingi has toppled incumbent Kelvin Davis from the Te Tai Tokerau seat after special votes overturned the Labour MP’s narrow election-night lead.

Labour’s deputy leader Davis said he will continue his career in politics as a list MP, despite earlier suggesting he would retire if he lost his seat.

Davis conceded to Kapa-Kīngi after the special-vote results were released on Friday afternoon.

He had held the seat since 2014, but his 487-vote lead on election night was flipped in the final count, with Kapa-Kīngi getting a 517-vote majority.

“I have called Mariameno to congratulate her on the win and wish her all the best in the role,” Davis said in a statement.

“It has been a privilege to serve and advocate for the people of Te Tai Tokerau and I will continue to do that as a list MP. My focus now will be on making sure the Labour Party is built into a strong opposition party so that we can hold the incoming government to account.”

Te Pāti Māori has claimed a record six Māori electorates, beating two senior Labour Māori MPs following the counting of special votes.

Kapa-Kīngi said she was honoured that the people of Te Tai Tokerau had put their faith in her and she was ready to start working for the good of the whole electorate.

“We are very proud and I am very proud [of the win]. But it’s been a team effort and our people across the country wanted to see some change and that has seen Te Pāti Māori claim six seats. In Te Tai Tokerau for our people generally to look for that change too... and I’m more than willing to do the work for our people.”

She said there was plenty of work to be done in Te Tai Tokerau and she was already sure of her first priorities.

“Having worked in the social justice and health sectors for the past 35 years I’ve got a leaning towards those areas and understand what needs to be done to help.

“I’ve got a particular opinion based on experience and having contributed to those sectors and can work with Oranga Tamariki, MSD, [Māori health authority] Te Aka Whai Ora and Te Whatu Ora.”

Kapa-Kīngi said it would be a huge mistake if the National-led Government got rid of Te Aka Whai Ora, as all the expert evidence preceding it was that it would work.

“But it’s only been in place barely 12 months and they are talking about getting rid of it. They haven’t even given it the chance to work - and it will work if given the opportunity. I would be disappointed if they got rid of it before it had a chance to work, as will our people. They will take it as yet another sign that the government doesn’t care about our health or aspirations.”

Other areas she wanted to improve were infrastructure, housing, and water quality and availability.

“For the past three years I’ve been part of a team that works in one of our most isolated and far-flung communities at Te Kao - in that time we’ve put 16 new homes in the area and put in new water infrastructure.”

The knowledge from those projects could be used to improve housing and water issues elsewhere across the region.

Improving the lot of the region’s youth was also a big priority for her.

Kapa-Kingi was born and raised in the Far North and specialises in iwi and hapū health, and economic growth. She also has a specific interest and dedication to the health and wealth of whānau.

In the Northland electorate, National’s Grant McCallum increased his election-night majority over Labour’s incumbent MP Willow-Jean Prime from 5692 to 6087 after special votes. But given her high ninth place on Labour’s list, Prime will be back in Parliament as a list MP.

-NZME