Historic Tairāwhiti Poukai: 800 visitors expected at Te Poho-o-Rāwiri Marae

Tai Kerekere (left) and Rangi Cairns said whānau were excited to strengthen relationships and build up rangatahi in an upcoming Poukai event. Photo / Imogen Brophy

A local iwi is preparing for a “once-in-a-lifetime” event for Tairāwhiti.

Two years after an initial tono (request), Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki received confirmation in October 2025 that five marae would be part of the Poukai circuit.

Poukai is the travelling court of Māori Queen Te Arikinui Kuiini Nga wai hono i te po, featuring more than 30 annual gatherings throughout Te Ika-a-Māui for shared kōrero and kai.

The tono was put forward after rangatahi approached Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki elders, wanting to know how they could support the new Kuīni.

The Poukai at Te Poho-o-Rāwiri Marae on November 14 will be the first in Tairāwhiti in its 140-year history.

Infrastructure lead Tai Kerekere said the legacy-creating event was an honour and exciting for the iwi.

Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki had a close relationship with Kīngitanga, with the Kuīni, her father Kīngi Tūheitia and grandmother Kuīni Te Atairangikaahu visiting marae to open buildings.

Although the annual spot would circulate between other Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki marae, including Tapuihikitia, Mangatū and Pākōwhai, other marae or iwi were welcome to tono for a spot, Kerekere said.

“The whole idea of poukai is we’re helping to create leaders, bring whānau together, bring hapū together, bring iwi together. The whole part of poukai is bringing us together and working as one.”

He found it heartwarming seeing whānau, particularly nannies, gather at each Poukai and was excited to give back to those who had hosted previous Poukai.

“I know our people can do it. We’ve been doing it all our lives every time we host something at the marae. This is just gone up another level where we’re getting more people, more dignitaries.”

He said it would be one of the largest events in his lifetime, likening it to the opening of Te Poho-o-Rāwiri Marae and a visit from then Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1983.

Princess Diana during a visit to the Te Poho-O-Rāwiri marae in Gisborne. Photo / NZ Herald. Photo / NZ Herald

Assigning roles and using people’s strengths had been important in planning the affair, Kerekere said.

An estimated 10 busloads of manuhiri (visitors) from Tainui, Hawke’s Bay and Taranaki will attend a pōwhiri on Friday, November 13 at Tapuihikitia Marae near Te Karaka.

Visitors will then be dispersed to eight marae across Tairāwhiti.

The Poukai will take place Saturday at Te Poho-o-Rāwiri.

Road closures will be in place from the end of Ranfurly St, Crawford Rd and Queens Drive to accommodate about 800 manuhiri and about 15 kai marquees along the street.

Turanga Health will help serve kai, local and national Māori wardens will be onsite, and 300 people will perform.

Kerekere said public access to Titirangi Reserve would still be available, but recommended accessing tracks from Kaiti Beach.

Finance manager Rangi Cairns encouraged manaakitanga, whanaungatanga and kotahitanga (hospitality, kinship and unity) for all hapori (locals).

“This is not just for us Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki here, it’s for everybody.

“It’s going to be exciting for the whole hapori, so we’re inviting everybody, all the locals to come along ... they’re all part of contributing to this poukai.”

Cairns said it was important to uphold the Poukai standard and build skills in rangatahi.

“The young kids are the ones that are going to follow Kuīni Nga wai hono i te po through her reign. I’m not going to be there in 20 years’ time, but they will. So they’re an important part of this poukai that’s coming up in November.”

She said whānau were learning protocols for the event, and she looked forward to receiving feedback after it.

Last week, economic development agency Trust Tairāwhiti provided $99,400 in funding for the event.

The funding acknowledged the event’s importance, Cairns said.

“I’m really happy that they can see what we can see,” she said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.