Northland boxers defend world titles in Whangārei

Mea Motu and Lani Daniels will defend their world titles on home soil this weekend, and not only will the card be in Aotearoa but in Whangārei, much to their delight.

“I’m bloody excited. I can’t wait to see my whānau from Pokiporo, Muriwhenua, I’m excited,” Motu says.

It’s the first time Whangārei has held a boxing event of this calibre and, for Motu and Daniels, the location holds sentimental value as both boxers hail from the north.

“It gives that first-hand experience of how far boxing can take you because it’s changed my life and given me opportunities I didn’t even think of.”

While Kaitāia-born Mea Motu takes on Indian counterpart Chandni Mehra for the IBO super bantamweight title, Whangārei-born Lani Daniels faces Australian challenger Desley Robinson for the IBF light heavyweight title.

“She’s coming tough,” Motu says.

“She wants the knockout as well, so yeah this is gonna be really tough and ruthless fight.”

Motu saw her ranking drop last week from number one to number two in the IBF behind England’s Ramla Ali.

“I felt it was rude because I worked really hard to get there and then all of sudden she’s come in and snuck her way above, so tell me it doesn’t make sense.”

The card takes place this Saturday at McKay Stadium in Whangārei.