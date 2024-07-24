From Auckland to Australia: 17-year-old joins Sharks U19 team

Many young people across the motu aspire to play alongside the greats in their sport and for one 17-year-old Tāmaki Makaurau, it is almost a reality.

Karlos Hati-Ross (Tainui, Ngati Kahu ki Whangaroa, Ngati Hine, Ngapuhi) has just signed a two-year deal with the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks’ Under 19 team playing the S.G Ball competition.

He moves across the ditch at the end of the year.

Te Ao Māori News caught up with the player at his māhi, Māori by Design, where he said that when he was given the offer he was nervous and it felt surreal.

“[I] just couldn’t believe where I was and the position and the opportunity I was given. I was just happy and I know my parents were happy for me too.”

His mum, Devida Hati-Ross, told Te Ao Māori News the news made them feel they were living in a dream.

“I know a lot of boys that have got contracts and, when you hear about it, it’s not the same as being part of it and going through the process of getting him all signed up and ready to go.

“It’s a dream come true. I am really proud of him, I can’t wait for him to leave and start doing his own things as well.”

She said Karlos had wanted to become a famous league player since he was four years old.

“I used to say to him, ‘Yeah right, so does every other kid’, and he’s maintained that the whole time as he’s gone through the age groups.

“He’s always wanted to be the best at everything he does and that’s been his trait since he was a kid - we just call him Mōhio at home,” she said.

Karlos Hati-Ross. Photo: supplied

He is almost there having received the offer to play for the Sharks development team after competing in the Aotearoa NZ Māori Rugby League 2024 tournament, which had many NRL scouts there.

This isn’t the first time the big leagues have shown interest in his skills. Last year the Broncos and Warriors had given him offers after seeing him play but, sadly, that faded when he tore his ACL.

“It was hard, devastating news for me be cause I knew what I had and it all changed because they can’t take on a broken player.”

His future looked uncertain when he failed his return-to-play pre-test a week before his actual test.

“I decided I needed to get back to where I was or better or even better, and rehab myself and work through those hard times,” Karlos said.

Devida said he worked really hard on his rehabilitation.

“When he did the actual test, the testing physios couldn’t believe it, they’ve never seen a 17-year-old do their testing to that ability before.”

Now healed from his injury, he flies off to Australia later this year, where he will be living with other people from his team.