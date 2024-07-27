‘Enough is enough’ - Chris Hipkins blasts government over Māori policies

This article was first published by RNZ.

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins says the coalition government is unfairly targeting Māori and “enough is enough”.

Hipkins is speaking at a hui at Auckland City Mission’s Home Ground on Saturday.

“We are here after a week in Parliament that, like all other weeks in Parliament under this government, has seen Māori unfairly targeted,” he said in prepared remarks.

He said that the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s report on Abuse in State Care released this week “bring into clear daylight our shameful history of abuse”.

“Māori were disproportionately targeted. Cut off from their whānau, their whakapapa, their culture and identity, subjected to outright racism. Beaten, starved, raped, and abused.

“We heard all parties acknowledge the findings, speak of their horror at what had occurred, and pledge that it should never be allowed to happen again.

“And then quite literally minutes after the debate on the Royal Commission’s report had ended, the government once again targeted Māori as they reversed legislation that gives Māori a seat at the table on local councils,” he said.

Hipkins said that decision ignored council wishes.

“Councils are asking the government to butt out and leave them be - but the government, powered by disgraceful right-wing lobby groups and the racist coalition agreement, continue to resist and override both councils and Māori.”

The Labour leader also condemned the decision to bring back boot camps for youth offenders.

Nine out of the 10 teenage participants at the first one set to open are Māori.

Examples of the uniform and items youth will be given at the military style academy pilot. Photo / RNZ / Rachel Helyer-Donaldson

“Despite their righteous outrage at the findings of the Royal Commission, the government continues with their agenda to re-introduce boot camps, even though they were found to be places where some of the worst abuse happened.”

Hipkins also took aim at the government cutting excise tax on heated tobacco products by 50 percent, calling it a step backwards for New Zealand.

The change was quietly released on the Customs’ website.

Chris Hipkins said the government made the changes in the manner they did because they knew there would be worse health outcomes.

“[Associate health minister] Casey Costello received advice from the Ministry of Health that this was actually going to result in more New Zealanders becoming addicted to tobacco, particularly young New Zealanders and went ahead and did it anyway.”

He said the ministers’ argument that the change would help addicted smokers, mirrored the rhetoric of tobacco lobbyists.

Hipkins also criticised the draft Treaty Principles Bill pushed for by the ACT Party which will soon be made public.

“Each week they find new ways to keep Māori down - and I want to be very clear - they do not speak for all non-Māori in Aotearoa.

“I think most New Zealanders want to see us come together. I think most New Zealanders want us to work on improving outcomes for Māori.

“I think most New Zealanders celebrate Māori culture and identity and the fact that it makes us so unique in the world.

“Who doesn’t swell with pride when the All Blacks perform a haka at the start of a test match?”

Hipkins issued a call to reject what he called “racist and revisionist history”.

He said future generations would not praise the coalition leaders for their treatment of Māori.

“We have nothing to fear from Māori doing well - and everything to gain.

“When Māori flourish, we all flourish. When we stand together, we support one another, and we collectively benefit.”

