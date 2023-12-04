Harris extends contract with Warriors through to 2025

One NZ Warriors skipper Tohu Harris has extended his contract to the end of 2025.

2024 will see him retain captain duties for a third year, which will be his seventh overall in a ‘Wahs’ jersey.

He was instrumental in leading the club to its first preliminary final in 12 years, and achieved two career milestones: his 200th NRL game and 100th Warriors game.

On top of that, he achieved near-perfect attendance, playing 23 of 27 games, averaging 69 minutes of play time, 140 metres and 40 tackles a game.

Not to mention, he closed out 2023 as a finalist for both Dally M Captain of the Year and Lock of the Year.

On warriors.kiwi head coach Andrew Webster has nothing but praise for Harris re-signing with the club.

“Without him and his leadership on and off the field, we certainly wouldn’t be where we are right now.

“When I first talked to him before returning here I was so impressed by his passion and what he wants for the club. He proved that throughout the last season, and now he has the opportunity to take the team further as we seek more improvement.”

Harris took over the captaincy in 2022 from then-outgoing star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who is now back with the team for 2024.