‘This girl is trouble’: How Marissa became the first Aboriginal woman to qualify for boxing at the Olympics

Marissa Williamson Pohlman qualified for the Olympics after a stellar performance at the Pacific Games. Supplied / NITV

Marissa Williamson Pohlman never expected to be a boxer, let alone an Olympian.

She first picked up the gloves in 2019, as a young teenager in the foster care system who wandered into Collingwood Boxing Club - one of the oldest boxing gyms in the country.

“I kind of stumbled into a gym for at-risk youth in the western suburbs of Melbourne,” she explained.

“I started fighting quite quickly and I remember my first fight ... my first boxing coach, he was the one that planted the seed for me. He told me that I could be an Australian champion, or could go to the Olympics.

“I wasn’t really sure what that meant at the time, but now I’ve had 35 fights in four years and it feels like it’s just all happened overnight.”

A testament to ‘the staunch Blak woman I am’

After fierce competition at the Pacific Games, Marissa has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In doing so, the Ngarrindjeri woman has made history, becoming the first Aboriginal woman to qualify for the Olympics in the sport of boxing.

“I was part of one of the most successful Olympic boxing campaigns ever at the Pacific Games,” she explained.

“We had the most women that have ever qualified for the Olympics for boxing, the first ever hijab-wearing Muslim to qualify for the Olympics and the first ever Aboriginal woman to qualify as well.”

Marissa before competing at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands. Supplied / NITV

While an incredible feat, the Olympics wasn’t something Marissa expected for herself.

“When you’re a young person doing a sport, you know the Olympics. It happens every four years, it’s a big deal. I remember Beijing, Tokyo, Rio,” she said.

“I never planned to get to the Olympics, it seemed so out of reach that I just thought it wasn’t my path.

“It’s crazy now to think I’ll be going to Paris next year.”

The shock of qualifying hit harder for Marissa, who two weeks before her competition, dislocated her knee.

“I dislocated my knee and didn’t get clearance to box at the games. But, me being stubborn, or not taking no for an answer, I somehow got my clearance and went on to fight,” she said.

“It’s a testament to the athlete I am and the staunch Blak woman I am.”

Marissa competing at the Pacific Games in Solomon Islands. Supplied / @risswillpohl / NITV

Showing up everyday

Marissa chalks up her success to her “showing up every day” despite the hardness of the sport.

“It’s been a wake-up call, high performing athletes can’t believe what boxers put themselves through for the sport, cutting weight, constantly having to perform at your best despite being fatigued, not eating, always in a sauna suit trying to make weight, most of those who box are carrying an injury,” she said.

“But I guess it’s my love for the sport and what it’s done for me as a person. I never had any real plans for boxing, I just showed up every day because it was keeping me out of trouble.”

She attributes much of her success to the love of her community, in particular her coach.

“My coach, he was getting phone calls about me people saying don’t take her on, she’s got no future. And despite it, he did because he loves to teach, he loves to help lost souls,” she said.

“He’s been taking in so many kids from the flats around Collingwood and he’s been doing it for 25 years. It’s his life, he’s never done it for profit, it’s just who he is.”

Giving back to grassroots

All the accolades are nice but for Marissa, it’s about learning and striving to be like those who helped her.

“Being a role model to youth isn’t lost on me, it’s a massive responsibility and I really hope that people start caring about Aboriginal children before they make it,” she said.

“I feel like I’m getting a lot of traction now that I’ve made it but I wish more people cared about me before this.

“That is the type of role model I want to be, I want to care about young people and have time for young people before they’ve achieved anything just because they are important.”

For all the young ones watching her journey, Marissa has a powerful piece of advice.

“Nothing is too out of reach. If you continue to show up for yourself every day, and believe in your dream, believe in yourself, what you dream can’t be untrue,” she said.

“You can manifest all you like, but the real key is the effort that you have, the hard work that you put into yourself and trust me if you won’t be sorry that you kept showing up.”

With her feet back at home, Marissa will be going back to her roots to prepare for Paris.

“I’m going back to my grassroots, Collingwood Boxing Club ... go back to doing what made me good in the first place, just showing up with my coach,” she said.