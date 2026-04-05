‘Chaos’ at Hamilton petrol station after help to buy fuel offer goes viral

A social media post offering help with fuel saw a traffic jam form outside a Hamilton petrol station on Saturday morning. Photo / Supplied

This article was first published by Stuff.

A social media post offering help with filling up saw a traffic jam form outside a Hamilton petrol station on Saturday morning, as people responded to an online promise to help cover petrol costs.

The post, shared by a user under the name “Strongest Māori Gamer”, invited people to “come down [and] get you some [fuel], 10am at the Z” referring to the station in Te Papanui, Five Cross Roads.

“Tag friends and family who live in Hamilton,” the post added.

Many people appeared to get the message with a large number of cars crowding the service station.

“Good on you! Causing chaos in Hamilton’s busiest roundabout but good on you anyway,” a comment on the social media thread said.

By mid-morning, images supplied to Stuff showed a steady stream of vehicles queuing outside the station, with cars lined up along nearby streets as drivers waited their turn.

Follow up messages on the online thread showed people posting photos of Z gift vouchers that had been distributed.

“Chur chur Maori Thankyou for my voucher,” one follower said.

The short-lived offer came at a time when fuel costs continued to put pressure on household budgets.

In a statement, Z Energy confirmed it was aware of the situation as it unfolded.

“Z Energy is aware of a social media post from an individual offering to assist with fuel costs at Z Te Papanui (Five Cross Roads),” a spokesperson said.

“We monitored the situation closely alongside police, and can confirm the event has now concluded.”

The event was understood to have lasted about 20 minutes, according to the spokesperson.

It was unknown how many people ultimately received fuel vouchers, or how long queues had been forming before the giveaway began.

Stuff has contacted the page behind the post for comment.

-Stuff