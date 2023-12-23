Te Matatini funding reassurance recognises kapa haka is ‘embraced by all New Zealanders’

Te Matatini, the national organisation for kapa haka in Aotearoa, has welcomed the new government’s reassurance that it will honour a commitment to foster kapa haka within the regions and fund its premier bi-annual event, Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata.

Finance minister Nicola Willis, who presented the mini-budget this week, has confirmed that Te Matatini will get the money it needs and that the government will not break that commitment.

Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross said this endorsement recognises how the cultural art form is embraced by all New Zealanders.

“The Government’s commitment to funding not only sustains our world class cultural event but also serves as a testament to the importance placed on preserving and celebrating kapa haka across Aotearoa New Zealand. We appreciate the continued support,” Ross said in a release on Friday afternoon.

The release said, the majority of the current funding has been invested into the regions to align with Te Matatini’s vision of “Mana Motuhake ki te Kainga: Matatū, Mataora, Matatini ki te ao - rohe led and Te Matatini enabled, supporting the kapa haka aspirations of each rohe.”

The focus is to “foster the love of kapa haka within the regions and to empower individual communities to decide how the resources are invested,” it said.

Kapa haka plays a pivotal role in showcasing the diversity and significance of Māori performing arts, said Te Matatini chairperson, Tā Selwyn Parata.

“Kapa haka is a platform for both traditional and contemporary kapa haka groups, fostering a sense of unity and pride among performers and spectators, while celebrating and retaining the Māori culture and language,” he said.

More than 70,000 spectators attend Te Matatini and a further 1.8 million people stream the festival online.

The economic contribution to the Auckland region, which hosted the event in February, was at least $22 million, the release said.