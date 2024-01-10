Two arrested over gang brawl that led to the murder of Mongrel Mob member Hori Gage

According to an article provided by Stuff, two men are due to appear in court on charges relating to a brawl between Mongrel Mob and Black Power members in Palmerston North.

The incident occurred less than 48 hours before Mobster Hori Gage was murdered in his Highbury driveway on August 6.

Police had earlier said the two incidents were connected and, in an update on Wednesday, Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said police believed the murder was a “direct response” to the fight.

The clash occurred both inside and outside Castle 798 on Main St and left a senior Black Power member with stab wounds.

Gage was shot in front of his children and partner and police have yet to charge anyone with his murder.

But now two men have been arrested in relation to the fight.

A 25-year-old Porirua man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and his next court appearance will be on Friday.

An 18-year-old Wellington man has been charged with injuring with intent to injure and is scheduled to reappear in court on January 26.

Wilson said it was important “not to forget what started the road to the murder of Hori.”

“The police investigation into Hori Gage’s murder continues, with police working to gain a clearer picture of the events on August 6 to ensure those responsible are held to account.

“These arrests show the police’s commitment to holding everyone accountable for their actions over the weekend of 4-6 August.”

In November, police seized a vehicle of interest, a Nissan Teana, in Auckland and, at the time, said Gage was not involved in the Friday night fight.

He was believed to have been targeted because of his involvement with a rival gang.

Gage was shot while sitting in his vehicle with his partner, Amethyst Tukaki, and their children.

They had arrived home from a family day out and Tukaki and their 11-year-old son tried to defend Gage.

They had a firearm pointed at them and the offender escaped in another Nissan Teana.

Tukaki earlier released a statement that said Gage was a father, partner, brother, son, uncle and friend, and his family didn’t deserve to witness such a “disgusting act of inhumanity.”

“He is loved by many, and he didn’t deserve any of this.”

She pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information about Gage’s death can call police on 105 or visit www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and file number 230806/2952.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.