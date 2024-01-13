Tie-breaker: Dune Kennings so close to defending NZ surfing title

Dune Kennings after winning his maiden NZ men's surfing title at Piha last year. Photo / Instagram

Defending New Zealand men’s surfing champion Dune Kennings (Ngāti Maniapoto) has missed winning back-to-back titles by the slimmest of possible margins, after a tie-breaker was needed to declare Taranaki’s Daniel Farr the 2024 champion at the National Surfing Championship in Dunedin on Saturday.

Kennings, 27, tied the final at St Clair Beach with fellow professional surfer Farr, 24, of New Plymouth Surfriders, with 16.05 points apiece but ultimately lost out in the tie-breaker.

Kennings, of Piha’s Keyhole Boardriders, who won his maiden New Zealand national title last year at Piha, contested the open men’s final alongside Farr and Raglan’s Point Boardriders nine-time national title holder Billy Stairmand, 34, (12.95) and Caleb Cutmore, 22 (12.25).

Te Ao News has approached Kennings for comment.