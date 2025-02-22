Meet Bosco, the surfing dog making waves in support of Te ao Māori

This article was first published by RNZ

As thousands gathered on Te Tii Beach for the waka ceremony on Waitangi Day, out beyond the shore, a Tino Rangatiratanga flag caught the wind - not from a mast, but from the back of a French bulldog named Bosco.

Balancing on his surfboard, the ‘surfer dog’ became a joyful show of support for te ao Māori - a small yet heartfelt gesture, his owner said, aligned with the kaupapa.

The man behind Bosco, Dylan Bacher, and his “equally spirited” companion Treasure, said the decision to have Bosco surf with the Māori flag was deliberate.

“We did it because it was important to us, Waitangi Day, and we only try and do things that are important to us.”

He said this small sign of support also came from a place of deep gratitude.

When Bacher was going through a tough time, it was Māori communities that gave him some of the best support he had ever received in his life.

He hoped that by flying the flag out on the moana, he could give back, even in a small way.

“I realised there needs to be a bigger change and a nice movement for everybody,” he said.

“And that’s part of the movement that I’m following, by flying that flag and supporting the best I can.”

Bacher said being out on the water to witness the waka ceremonies was a privilege.

“We had the best day ever, and it was a very proud moment for us as well. We actually had a really good time and got so much amazing support. So much amazing love.”

“The dogs loved every minute of it, and we were watching every bit.”

Owner Dylan Bacher says his dogs loved every minute of the Waitangi waka ceremonies. Photo: Supplied / Screenshot / Dylan Bacher

The day was carefully planned. Before heading out on the water, Bacher approached local organisers to ensure he would not get in the way.

“I went to one of the organisers, ‘I’d love to get my dogs and come surfing with the waka,’ and she said, ‘Your dogs? What dogs?’ Once she met Bosco, she said, ‘No problem,’ and even gave me a sticker for my car so I could manage what I needed to do,”

Bacher said it was important to them that they respected the hundreds of kaihoe who had travelled to Waitangi from across the motu.

“We didn’t want to take away the highlight of what the waka crew had put all that hard work into.”

Once an engineer and first officer on super yachts in the US - cruising the Mediterranean and Caribbean - Bacher now lives the boat life in Paihia - in a fully self-contained “pirate ship” or “boat whare” that he calls home.

Through his travels and experiences with diverse cultures, Bacher said he has come to understand the importance of respecting the indigenous culture of his own home, Aotearoa.

He said his time in Te Tai Tokerau has deepened his connection to te ao Māori, and he wants to respect it the best way he can.

“I’m happy I came North, and I want to immerse myself more into the culture and learn the language.”

If Bosco doesn't want to surf he lets Dylan Bacher know by barking. Photo: Layla Bailey-McDowell / RNZ

Keeping his ‘Water babies’ safe

Bosco’s surfing skills have been a highlight of Bacher’s day-to-day routine, but only when it is safe to do so.

“If he doesn’t want to surf. We don’t. He makes it pretty obvious if he doesn’t, he barks.”

“All it takes is for me to ask him, ‘Bossy, want to go for a surf?’ and his eyes light up and he sometimes even runs and jumps into his life jacket.”

Despite common assumptions that French bulldogs are not built for water, Bacher points out that his dogs have been raised differently.

“Try keeping these guys out of the water,” he said.

“Bosco knows what he’s doing, it’s quite amazing. When he gets on the board, he balances well. If we go too slow, he barks because it wobbles; he has to be planing.”

Bacher said Bosco even adjusts his paws, accordingly, steering the board as they ride the waves.

“He’s actually carving it up.”

Dylan Bacher says their surfing antics brought people together. Photo: Layla Bailey-McDowell / RNZ

Spreading Aroha

Bacher said their surfing antics were more than just fun, they brought people together.

“I really feel it’s important...if these dogs can help people - even just by making them smile - then that’s what matters.”

Bacher’s favourite part is seeing Bosco light up people’s faces.

“[Bosco] knows it too. Like when we come past the swimming platform here in Paihia, he actually is looking at the kids that are yelling at him and laughing, so we actually stop.”

But for Bacher, the connection runs even deeper. Bosco and Treasure had helped him through some of the toughest times in his life.

“I really feel that these dogs have helped me through tough times and still do.”

It was that same sense of aroha that he hoped to share.

Bosco the French Bulldog. Photo: Layla Bailey-McDowell / RNZ

Bacher hopes the dogs popularity will also help raise awareness of small community organisations and kaupapa that helped him through difficult times.

“If they could help others, even just by making them smile, then that’s what it’s all about.”

“They could bring a different kind of love to places where it’s needed.”

For now, Bacher said he would keep sharing their adventures on TikTok.

“It’s all about trying to share that happiness that I get from Bosco and Treasure.”

