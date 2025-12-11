Vanuatu teen Manoa Tarroux makes history at World Junior Surfing Championships

Vanuatu surfer Manoa Tarroux has created history at the ISA World Junior Championships in Peru by winning his heat on Sunday. Photo: Facebook / The Vanuatu Surfing Association

This article was first published on RNZ.

Vanuatu’s teen surfer Manoa Tarroux has created history at the International Surfing Association (ISA) World Junior Championships in Peru by winning his heat on Sunday.

Vanuatu Surfing Association (VSA) said the 16-year-old competed in the Under-18 category and became the first surfer from the country to win a heat at the world meet.

The competition in Peru has gathered over 400 of the world’s best junior surfers coming together to compete and celebrate surfing, VSA said.

Tarroux said he is happy to have won the heat and excited to be competing against some of the best junior surfers.

He scored 12 points to win the heat.

“I’m very happy to win,” Tarroux told ISA media.

“It’s a lot of training and work to do this competition, so I’m very happy it pays off and to be here in Peru representing Vanuatu.

“Our waves in Vanuatu are really sick, mostly reefs, really slabby, long rides and close to the shore, so you can surf every day, especially in summer when it’s always glassy.”

Tarroux is hopeful that the result would help create more awareness for the sport in Vanuatu among corporate houses and businesses who can help fund its growth.

“I think it’s just about getting some money in Vanuatu to have boards for the Vanuatu Surfing Association,” he said when asked what surfing in Vanuatu needs to develop further.

“I hope we can get more boards so people who don’t have much money can surf every day and continue working on this.”

Vanuatu made their World Surfing Games debut in September, where Tarroux also competed.

Tarroux is part of Vanuatu’s rising surfing stars competing in Peru.

Vanuatu Daily Post reported two other junior athletes, Danylo David and Sacha Ferry, are also competing at the event.

The trio are accompanied by national coach Ben Johnson.

VSA president Michael Barthelmess said the association is grateful to sponsors who have funded the trip.

The Vanuatu Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (VASANOC) has been instrumental in helping the VSA pursue its long-term vision of seeing Vanuatu compete in Olympic surfing.

“Their partnership continues to strengthen our pathway towards the Olympic stage,” Barthelmess said.

“Their belief in our athletes and in the development of surfing as a national sport has been invaluable.”

The competition is continuing this week.

Final events will be held on 14 December.

By Lliesa Tora of RNZ.