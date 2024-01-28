Keep calm, Piri’s bomb: All Black reveals secret of perfect manu

Rugby World Cup-winning All Black Piri Weepu is taking a dive into trying to win another world title.

This time he will be taking to the Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre in Kilbirnie rather than Sky Stadium where rugby fans may be more used to seeing him.m

Weepu will be among the competitors hoping to qualify for the Manu World Champs, where “bomb legends from all walks of life come together to make waves, take flight, and Manu into greatness.” The event was due to be held at the Taranaki Street Jump Platform, an iconic steel diving platform in the heart of Wellington, but was relocated after the death of a person who died jumping into Wellington Harbour. The person jumped off the historic crane that is permanently moored at the waterfront on Friday afternoon, and a rāhui has been put in place.

Popping a bomb off a wharf, jetty or rock is one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s favourite pastimes and the event is a celebration of the fact that no one can manu like a Kiwi can.

Do you remember who it was who taught you to manu? How old where you when you popped your first?

I was at boarding school, one of the boys there was mean at doing manus and I asked him to show me – his name was Aaron. But I had learnt to pop a coffin even before that.

I’m aware there are a number of different manu techniques, do you favour one in particular?

I always go for the staple, more splash! But I’ve only learnt to pop a manu from a higher platform more recently. The staple is my go-to technique.

Do you have a favourite manu spot?

Anywhere really, I was on holiday in Martinborough and we went looking for something to jump off. So wherever we can jump really! We’ll find the spot!

Being Māori, you must feel a special connection to awa/moana. Can you describe that feeling for me?

I was a water baby when I was younger, being around the water was a big part of growing up. I just really enjoyed being around the water and playing with my cousins. Still do, to be honest!

As with all water activities, safety is paramount. What are some things people must keep in mind when performing manu?

Checking the area you’re about to do a manu in. Making sure there’s nothing below you and that there’s a deep part to pop one. Having local knowledge on a spot you’re jumping in for the first time is key. Water can be deceiving. So cousins that know the spot always come in handy!

We have some terrible drowning statistics in Aotearoa, what changes do you feel can be made to improve those?

Families being more aware of the capability of the kids or even themselves. Or if no one in the family can actually swim: don’t go for a pop or swim, please! You’d be surprised some people can manu better than they can swim – but you got to get out safely too so be aware of your own capability and stay safe.

There is likely to be some fierce competition at the Z Manu World Champs, how do you rate your chances?

I don’t rate them at all! I’ve seen some impressive manu poppers, some do flips into a Manu. That’s impressive in itself. I don’t rate my chances at being crowned champ but it’s about a good time for me, I’m keen to just have fun and be a part of it. That’s what it’s all about!

Piri Weepu gave a preview of his manu skills on his hunting and fishing show 'Piri's Tiki Tour'. Photo / Whakaata Māori

How are bombs judged?

Event organiser Scott Rice says a team at the Auckland University of Technology is developing software and systems to help judge the competition.

“The qualifying events will be judged on the person’s splash, height and volume. So we’re working with some really fantastically talented people at AUT on software we’re calling Manutech, which will capture their manu on video. And then we’ll freeze frame and measure the size of the splash and the volume of the splash so make sure it’s nice and we’ve got a transparent way of measuring and scoring people’s bombs.”

For the final, a ‘Pop Meter’ will be introduced, which measures the decibels a bomb has produced.

What are the rules?

Any style is allowed! Want to freestyle? The judges love some originality! The only rules are:

- No run-ups.

- No props (bottles, balls).

- No dress up.

- Standard manu attire required: shorts or togs for males and togs and top for girls (rash shirts allowed, but no T-shirts or other clothing items).

What types of manu are there?

While contestants are welcome to pop any style of bomb they choose, there are five premiere techniques that have emerged over the years:

Te Manu

(The V Bomb)

The most popular of bombs. Where the buttocks hit the water first, followed by the arms and legs in a ‘V’ shape.

Te Korirā

(The Gorilla)

Like a powerful gorilla plunging in head and shoulders first, a force to be reckoned with.

Te Pōro Repo

(The Cannonball)

A massive jump with arms holding the knees tight against the chest.

Te Tēpara

(The Staple)

A true classic and iconic bomb style entering hands and feet first, one for the pros.

Te Kāwhena

(The Coffin)

A daring feet-first drop with a subtle lean back, creating a wider splash canvas.