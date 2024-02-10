Waikato-Tainui reaffirms Tukoroirangi Morgan’s leadership

Tukoroirangi Morgan has been reappointed as chair of Waikato-Tainui’s Te Arataura executive.

The iwi confirmed his position on Friday, following earlier uncertainty.

Morgan says strong leadership is needed particularly in the current political environment.

“I look forward to leading the executive functions of Waikato-Tainui for the next three years as we enter into a strong and robust round of political discussions with the Crown to protect the integrity of our Treaty.

“The present political climate requires strong leadership and I want to make sure our position is clear and concise with the Crown.”



















