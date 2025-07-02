E Tipu e Rea: Tā Apirana Ngata’s mokopuna follows in his footsteps to Parliament

A direct descendant of Tā Apirana Ngata is now following in his footsteps, stepping into the political arena as Youth MP for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti.

Jake Higgins (Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Te Rangi) has been appointed as the youth representative for Labour MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel.

At just 16 years old, the Gisborne Boys’ High School student brings not only passion and purpose, but also a powerful whakapapa. He is the great-great-grandchild of Tā Apirana Ngata - one of Aotearoa’s most influential political figures and Māori leaders.

“My inspiration for coming to Parliament [grew] from my profound fascination of my pāpā, Tā Apirana Ngata, and how he came to have such a profound effect on politics in Aotearoa,” Higgins says.

“Ka mōhio au kei reira ia e mātakitaki ana i ahau e puāwai ana ki roto i te Whare Pāremata.”

He kawe i ngā take nui a te rangatahi

Raised in Ruatorea, Higgins says kōrero from friends about issues affecting them sparked his decision to step up and represent his generation.

Held every three years, Youth Parliament gives rangatahi the chance to learn first-hand about politics and civic leadership.

This week, the 11th Youth Parliament opened with a general debate, where Higgins delivered an emotional speech on youth mental health.

“Youth mental health is an issue that I’m very prominent about,” he adds.

“There are many people who talk about youth mental health, and there’s still no difference, there’s still no change being made – koirā te tino mamae.”

He whai i ngā tapuwae a Tā Apirana Ngata

Tā Apirana Ngata was a pioneering Māori leader, scholar, lawyer, and politician. He served as the Member of Parliament for Eastern Māori from 1905 to 1943 - one of the longest-serving MPs in Aotearoa’s history.

Ngata championed Māori development and cultural revitalisation, striving to improve the social and economic wellbeing of his people. As Minister of Native Affairs (1928–1934), he led landmark land reform initiatives to support Māori economic independence, while also protecting te reo Māori, traditional arts and cultural practices during a time of forced assimilation.

‘E tipu e rea mō ngā rā o tōu ao’

When Cushla Tangaere-Manuel won the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti seat in 2023, she acknowledged the moment’s historical significance. For Ngāti Porou, it marked the first time since Ngata’s era that the seat had returned to the Waiapu Valley.

Ngata’s well-known whakataukī, ‘E Tipu e Rea’, originally penned for the youth of his generation, remains a guiding light. Tangaere-Manuel said it was the foundation of her own parliamentary campaign.

“I think it’s really important that we remember the balance of traversing both worlds. And I’m very fortunate that that’s something that was given to me organically through my upbringing.”

In a social media post celebrating Higgins’ appointment, she shared,

“History walking through the doors of Parliament - [carrying] the weight and the hope of generations before him.”

“This isn’t just a reel – [this] is legacy in motion. Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, we are here, we’re present, and we’re making space for the next generation of leaders.”

Over the course of four months, Youth MPs will gain experience in Parliament, engaging in mock debates, Question Time, and select committees.

Higgins says, “Kia piki aku mōhiotanga i roto i te kaupapa Whare Pāremata. Arā, kia ekeina [ngā] taumata teitei.”