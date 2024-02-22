Hero’s welcome for Erika Fairweather

Erika Fairweather with her women's 400m freestyle gold medal won at the Doha championships. Photo / Shi Tang / Getty Images

Newly crowned world champion Erika Fairweather (Ngāi Tahu) has received a hero’s welcome on her return home to Dunedin from the World Swimming Championships in Doha.

The 20-year-old, who claimed a haul of three medals including an historic gold in the 400m freestyle, was greeted with a kapa haka performance by students from her former school, Trinity College, at Dunedin Airport on Wednesday.

Video / Trinity Catholic College Facebook

Hugging the students after their performance, Fairweather also shared kisses and hugs with her whānau and friends, as well as her excited dog, Patrick, who came to join in the celebrations.

On top of her gold medal, Fairweather claimed silver in the 200m and bronze in the 800m freestyle events, and also set a national record in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

She has qualified for all four events at the Paris Olympics in July.