Ngāpuhi to launch mate wareware initiative to enhance kaumātua care

Ngāpuhi is teaming up with Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland in an effort to enhance the quality of care for kaumātua grappling with mate wareware or dementia.

The iwi’s health arm, Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi, will join with the university’s Centre for Brain Research (CBR) to launch the first-of-its-kind initiative next week in Te Tai Tokerau.

The goal of the six-month programme is to develop a Māori-centered strategy to provide comprehensive support for carers, whānau and kaumātua coming to terms with mate wareware.

The initiative will be led by Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi’s dedicated dementia team and researchers from the university’s psychology school. The team will construct a Māori model for kaiāwhina of whānau enduring mate wareware that it is hoped will be adopted by iwi and hapū nationwide.

The CBR Ngāpuhi Hauora o te Roro Rangahau partnership will be launched at Roma Marae, Ahipara on Tuesday.