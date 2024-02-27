‘Last year wasn’t a fluke’ - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

After splitting their two preseason games, the One New Zealand Warriors are raring to go for their 2024 campaign, as they prepare for a home game round 1 versus the Sharks next week.

After a standout performance in Christchurch last week, veteran Tuivasa-Sheck was prominent in Saturday’s 34-22 win over the Dolphins, finishing with a team-high 196 meters along with eight tackle busts.

“I enjoyed the last two games, and it was tough,” he says.

“Blowing in the lungs but a lot of good signs that are continuing from last year.”

Tuivasa looked sharp at left centre, before being used at the back for the second half, replacing rookie Taine Tuaupiki. The 30-year-old Daly M. recipient says he’s glad to be back in the Warriors jersey and has full trust that their momentum from last season will continue next Friday.

“Last year wasn’t a fluke.”

“They built a system, a process that the coaches and all the crew have built a system and they all believe in it. So I just have to trust the process, that if I come in and do my job that everything will just take care of itself and that’s showing.”

