Auckland teenager missing for over a week

Police have appealed for help to find missing Papakura teenager, William, 17, who has been missing since Monday. Photo / Supplied

An Auckland teenager is missing and police are appealing for help to locate him.

17-year-old William was last seen by family on Monday morning, 19 February, at his home in Papakura.

William is 170cm tall, of medium build, and was wearing a black t-shirt, black Nike shorts and bare feet.

He is known to frequent the Counties Manukau area.

“Police are requesting anyone who sights him to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.”

Anyone with information, can also contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



