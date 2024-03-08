Indigenous broadcast contingent arrives at Whakaata Māori

A delegation of indigenous broadcasters arrived at Whakaata Māori Friday morning for the 2024 World Indigenous Content Conference - Hawaikirangi.

Hosted by Whakaata Māori in partnership with the World Indigenous Television Broadcasters Network (WITBN), the conference will take place during the broadcaster’s 20th anniversary.

“The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its pivotal role in shaping identity across generations, Whakaata Māori kaihautū (chief executive) and WITBN chair Shane Taurima said.

The two-day event promises to be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire and amplify their voices on a global stage. Attendees will gain insights, practical knowledge and tools from global Indigenous leaders through a mix of keynote sessions, panel talks and workshops.

“This conference speaks to the enduring power of indigenous storytelling,” Taurima said.

“It brings together Indigenous storytellers, content creators, film, media, broadcasting, marketing and communications professionals. Hawaikirangi 2024 is the perfect platform for creators to showcase their work and connect with others and learn,” he said.

The event features international keynote speakers including Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) Sámi Television chief executive Johan Ailo Kalstad, Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman and Australian SBS director Tanya Denning Orman and a member of the Abenaki First Nation of Odanak and Aboriginal Peoples Television Network chief executive Monika Ille from Canada.

Hawaikirangi 2024 will also feature local Indigenous artists, creators and change leaders including Professor Rangi Mātāmua.

The Hawaikirangi content conference will take place on March 11 and 12 at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau.







