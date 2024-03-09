Te Matatini 2025: Six more kapa haka qualify from Te Arawa waka

From the crowd-pleasing and easy-to-watch groups to the slick and sophisticated, this year’s Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regional Competition delivered another high standard of performance, with 24 groups taking to the stage - the highest number of competitors in any region in 2024.

Standing at Te Mataini 2025 from Te Arawa Waka, and in order of overall placings:

- Ngāti Whakaue

- Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao

- Te Piki Kōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai

- Te Hekenga-ā-Rangi

- Ngāti Rangiwewehi

- Te Hikuwai

First-place getters Ngāti Whakaue took out second place at Te Matatini 2023. Led by Tenga Rangitauira, the group, through waiata and haka, endeavour to exude an entertaining bracket similar to what you would see at a Te Arawa poroporoāki (farewell to those who have passed). The team also wanted to once again commend Sir Koro Bom Gillies and the 28th Māori Battalion at this competition.

Ngā toa o te tau, Ngāti Whakaue. Photo/Te Matatini Incorporated Society.

Toitū Te Arawa was the theme of the regional competition this year, with twenty-four groups vying for 6 spots at the national kapa haka competition 2025 hosted by Hāwera. Toitū te Tiriti Toitū te Reo was a recurring theme not only in aggregate items but in the whaikōrero, who were granted a 5-minute duration to deliver their message. Lifting the time constriction was a newly introduced rule this year allowing kaikōrero freedom to speak their minds without the pressure of potentially disqualifying their group by pushing them past the allocated 25 minutes to deliver the aggregate items.

Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao. Photo/Te Matatini Incorporated Society.

Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai. Photo/Te Matatini Incorporated Society.

The Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regionals are the 5th region vying for a spot at Te Matatini following Te Kāhui Maunga, Mataatua, Ngāti Kahungunu, and Te Tauihu o te Waka o Māui. Twenty-one groups have qualified so far with another 8 regions to showcase haka from February 23 to May 12. Thirteen regions in total will be representing their iwi, hapū, whānau, and communities at the national kapa haka competition next year.

The regionals are the road to the nationals and are fiercely contested with 120 teams representing the mana and hopes of their iwi, hapū, whānau, and communities.

Te Whanganui a Tara and Te Tai Tokerau will be the next regions to compete in the respective areas on March 23, 2024. Supported by Te Matatini Enterprises and Te Māngai Pāho, Haka Regionals 2024 will live-stream on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+ and will be available to watch on demand via whakaatamaori.co.nz website.

