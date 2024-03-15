Broadcaster concerned for local voices after NZME buys Gisborne Herald

Te Ao News brings you the latest news from a Māori perspective.

In a move signalling further relationship building, the NZ Media & Entertainment (NZME) has announced its purchase of The Gisborne Herald, an independent newspaper based in the eastern North Island town.

The Gisborne Herald, founded in 1874, has been a respected voice in the local community.

However, a local broadcaster is concerned that the new owner may not provide the same opportunity for emphasis on regional issues, from regional voices.

Seasoned broadcaster and TūrangaFM radio host Mātai Smith says there are “many concerns, apprehensions and anxiety in the heart at the moment, because the Gisborne Herald is a newspaper that was read by many of our relatives here at home”.

“Yes, TūrangaFM is here to collect and broadcast these local events from Rongowhakaata, Te Aitanga a Mahaki to Ngāi Tāmanuhiri but newspapers and mainstream media should always be involved in local affairs.”

By acquiring The Gisborne Herald, NZME aims to expand its presence in the regional media market and strengthen its position as a leading provider of news and information across New Zealand, it said in a press release.

The move aligned with NZME’s broader strategy of diversifying its media offerings and enhancing its ability to deliver high-quality content to audiences nationwide.

Smith advises NZME that to start on a good note, it should “make yourself known to the people of Tūranganui a Kiwa (Gisborne)”.

“It shouldn’t be in the Auckland office, right? They should organise for some people to meet with our people here at home.”

“If consultation doesn’t happen, I suspect our people and iwi alike will stop following the newspaper.”

In the press release NZME has stated its commitment to preserving The Gisborne Herald’s editorial independence and maintaining the newspaper’s distinct voice within the community. According to chief executive Michael Boggs, NZME recognizes the importance of local journalism in fostering informed civic discourse and intends to support The Gisborne Herald in its mission to provide reliable news coverage and analysis to readers in the region.

“The purchase of The Gisborne Herald represents a strategic investment for NZME as it continues to adapt to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements in the media industry.”

Te Ao Māori News asked NZME for comment but a spokesperson was not available.