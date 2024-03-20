Grant Robertson’s final day: Looking back on 20 years and his joy in connecting with te ao Māori

It is Labour MP Grant Robertson's last day in parliament today.

Labour MP Grant Robertson will deliver his valedictory address in Parliament today marking the end of his 20- year career as an MP.

Robertson served as minister of finance, minister of foreign affairs, leader of the House, minister of sport, minister for infrastructure, minister for disarmament, and as deputy prime minister.

He said the wellbeing budget Labour delivered last year to Parliament was a proud moment of his career.

“We really did invest heavily in support of Māori across a range of initiatives from health, housing to education.

“We restored the rate of main benefits to the equivalent level that were 30 years ago and for me that was a really big moment because what happened in the 1990′ pushed a lot of New Zealanders into poverty.”

Robertson said he had been fortunate to have four mokopuna Māori who whakapapa to Ngāti Porou and Te Whanau a Apanui.

‘Subtle Ngāti Porou wisdom’

“One of the great joys of my life has been connecting via Ngāti Porou to te ao Māori. The subtle Ngāti Porou wisdom that gets shared with you from time to time is something I’ve come to appreciate... I look at my moko and I’m so proud of them because they know who they are.”

In response to the negative messages being put towards Māori, he said: “What’s happening now is only a blip” and that as a country New Zealand would be better off if people allowed others to be themselves.

The progress that had been made would carry on again in the future, Robertson said.

Robertson is excited about his next move on from Parliament.

“It’s a huge day of mixed emotions. I’m sad. This is a place I’ve worked in for more than two decades. I’ve got a lot of friends here and lot of colleagues.”

Robertson has been appointed vice-chancellor of the University of Otago, his alma mater.