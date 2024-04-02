Fresh look needed on Kermadec protection

The Māori FIsheries Settlement Trust, Te Ohu Kaimoana, has welcomed the government’s decision to stop work on legislation to create a huge marine sanctuary around the Kermadec Islands.

The move means iwi treaty settlement rights will not be extinguished.

At a special general meeting in June last year, iwi voted to reject the sanctuary proposal and instead asked the trust to develop proposals for an indigenous-led approach to a relationship with the moana.

Two wananga have been held to look at the idea.

In its briefing to the new government, Te Ohu Kaimoana called for the Bill to be withdrawn in favour of jointly designed initiatives for ocean health.

It says Te Ohu Kaimoana has had no interactions with either Oceans Ministers Shane Jones or Conservation Minister Penny Simmonds regarding the Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary Bill.

