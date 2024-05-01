Police looking for wanted mother of three

Emma Ferguson is believed to be somewhere in the upper North Island with her three young children. (Supplied / NZ Police)

Police are asking the public to help find Emma Ferguson, who has taken off with her three tamariki from their Mount Roskill home.

The 36-year-old has a warrant for her arrest.

In a statement, police believed she was somewhere in the upper north Island with her three children, aged one, two and five.

“Police have concerns for her children’s safety and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Police on 111.”

They urge members of the public to quote file number 240403/6972 when calling in.



