Government cuts to Suicide Prevention Office could have fatal outcomes, former director says

A former director of the Suicide Prevention Office says budget cuts to the office could be fatal.

The Ministry of Health is cutting 134 jobs to meet Finance Minister Nicola Willis’ demand for a 6.5 per cent cut, with the Suicide Prevention Office being one of the units facing closure.

News that closing of the office was a possibility caught Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey off guard and he called health officials to voice his concern and stated it would remain functional and open.

Māori advocate Matthew Tukaki says the problem with Health NZ’s blanket approach to scaling back the public service does not only affect Wellington bureaucrats but also workers out in the field.

“People who work in that field don’t do it for the money.”

He said one of the Suicide Prevention Office’s main aims was to coordinate the multiple agencies’ - government and non-government organisations - response on suicide prevention and to monitor local and overseas trends.

“The Suicide Prevention Office also has the ability to stand up and look over everything that is going on in that space to find a national coordinated response to mental health problems and what’s working and what is not.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey. Photo/ Michael Cunningham /NZ Herald

“It also looks at what is happening in other jurisdictions, like Australia, so we might see trends happening there before they come to New Zealand.

“We know how important mental health is by seeing the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.”

Tukaki said as director of the SPO, he would read countless coroners’ reports to see what was happening to everyday New Zealanders, regardless of their ethnicity.

“It was a brutal experience and going through the reports you try to see a trend.

“While Māori may have the highest rate of suicides in a particular age group, one of the largest group are middle-aged white males and that came through anecdotally.

“I could also see where small business owners were struggling and tried to put in plans to address those types of groups about support and resources available - that is one of the important roles of the Suicide Prevention Office.

“The vast majority of staff under my watch were not based in Wellington, but based around the country and exceptional, amazing people.

“And I will also say that the people in the mental health and addictions area more generally, whether they work for the Ministry of Health, or work for community-based organisations, not for profits and NGOs, they get up every single day to ensure that they do what we all expect them to do in a tough environment – save people’s lives.”

Māori have higher suicide rates compared to non-Māori in Aotearoa, with Māori tending to be highest for males, and those living in more deprived areas.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• What’s Up: 0800 942 8787 (11am to11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111

- NZ Herald