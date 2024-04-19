Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei names Emirates Team New Zealand’s new boat

In a moving ceremony on Thursday afternoon, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei presented the name ‘Taihoro’ to the boat Emirates Team New Zealand will use in the 37th America’s Cup defence. The event, held at the team’s Auckland base, was attended by family, sponsors, and suppliers.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust chair Marama Royal explained that Taihoro was inspired by Taihoro-Nukurangi, meaning “To move swiftly as the sea between both sky and earth.” She said, “Taihoro-Nukurangi captures the dynamic essence of the sea, speed, earth’s movement and the sky’s expanse.”

Taihoro symbolises the boat’s journey, bridging traditional boundaries between sea and sky in its pursuit of victory. Former prime minister Helen Clark christened the boat, celebrating the team’s three years of hard work.

Emirates Team New Zealand head of construction Geoff Senior oversaw the 10-month build involving 45 boat builders working over 85,000 hours. He praised the team’s expertise, including 10 apprentices.

Taihoro was prepared at the team’s base for sea trials, following a comprehensive fit-out by various crews. Emirates Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton expressed gratitude to Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei for the meaningful identity given to the boat.