Te Matatini 2025: Sixth qualifying team pending for Tainui Waka

An unprecedented surge in kapa haka participants across regional competitions this year will see over 50 teams take to the stage at Te Matatini 2025, with 45 teams participating in the previous national event held at Auckland’s Mt Eden stadium in 2023. With 22 groups in total taking part in the Tainui Kapa Haka Regionals today, five teams will represent the Waikato region in Hāwera next year at the national kapa haka competition in February, however, pending an investigation by the Tainui Waka Cultural Trust means a sixth team may still qualify for the event.

Overall placings:

1st - Mōtai Tangata Rau

2nd - Te Pou o Mangataawhiri

3rd - Te Iti Kahurangi

4th - Te Kapa Haka o Ngā Pua o Te Kōwhara

5th - Te Pae Kahurangi

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Tainui Regionals 2024 (Te Matatini/Te Matatini)

Overall winning group Mōtai Tangata Rau is back in the mix, their last stand in 2019. This year donning a colonial uniform with piu and rau huia representing the era of Tainui King Potatau Te Wherowhero. After sitting out the regionals in 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the country, the Ngāti Raukawa group made a return to the stage proudly telling stories of their ancestors with a drive for excellence in te reo. Their debut stand was at Te Matatini in 2014.

As seen across the kapa haka regional competitions this year, Te Pou o Mangataawhiri used the stage to voice their political concerns likening the current government’s tactics to playing a game of uka citing ‘he mahi māminga, he mahi nanakia, he mahi rūkahu hoki’ (devious, scheming, and false). But it was the reference made towards a 2023 Te Matatini judge commenting on a lack of ihi and wehi from the group that stirred the crowd. Today Te Pou o Mangataawhiri set out to prove the unnamed judge wrong taking out the number one spot for the haka.





Tainui Waka Kapa Haka Festival 2024





Winners of non-aggregate categories:

Titonga Hou (New composition) - Te Pou o Mangataawhiri

Waiata Tira (choral) - Te Iti Kahurangi

Karanga - Te Kapa Haka o Ngā Pua o te Kōwhara

Whaikōrero - Te Iti Kahurangi

Ngā Taonga a Tū Award - Te Iti Kahurangi

Winners of aggregate categories:

Te Reo - Mōtai Tangata Rau

Whakaeke - Mōtai Tangata Rau

Mōteatea - Mōtai Tangata Rau

Waiata-a-ringa - Te Iti Kahurangi

Poi - Te Pou o Mangataawhiri

Haka - Te Pou o Mangataawhiri

Whakawātea - Te Pou o Mangataawhiri

Rōpū Hou - Te Pae Kahurangi

Best Kapa Hāpai - Ngaa Rangatahi O Te Whare Haka o Te Pooporo







































































