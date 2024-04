Te Matatini 2025: Waitaha sends forth four teams

A total of thirteen teams took the stage at Wolfbrook Arena in Ōtautahi including notable contenders such as Te Kapa o Rukutia, Te Whānau Whānui o Whakapūmau, Te Kapa Haka o Te Mouri, Te Whānau Whānui o He Waka Tapu, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahi, Ngāti Pourou ki Waitaha, Te Kotahitanga Kapa Haka, Te Pao o Tahu and Ngā Toi o Te Rangi.

Te Matatini Waitaha delegate, Junior Tana says “We have new kapa, we have old kapa with new tutors, we have parts of our rohe participating that have not done so for many years, and we have more kapa haka teams competing than our last competition.

ALL TE MATATINI QUALIFING TEAMS

These four teams will join the 46 groups who have already qualified from Mataatua (6), Ngāti Kahungunu (4), Te Arawa (6), Te Tauihu (2), Te Kāhui Maunga (4), Te Tai Tokerau (4), Te Whanganui a Tara (2), Te Tai Rāwhiti (5), Te Whenua Moemoeā (3), Rangitāne (4) and Tainui (6).

Supported by Te Matatini Enterprises and Te Māngai Pāho, Haka Regionals 2024 was live-streamed on Whakaata Māori and is available on-demand on MĀORI+.

Te Kāhui Maunga will host the Te Matatini 2025 event at Pukekura (Bowl of Brooklands) in Ngā Motu (New Plymouth) on February 25th.

Extended results Overall Winners

1. Te Kōkō Tangiwai

2. Ngā Manu a Tāne

3. Te Ahikaaroa

4. Ngā Hau e Whā ki Murihiku

Whakatane 1. Te Kōkō Tangiwai

2. Ngā Manu a Tāne

Moteatea

1. Te Ahikaaroa

2. Te Kōkō Tangiwai, Ngā Manu a Tāne

Waiata-ā-ringa

1. Te Kōkō Tangiwai, Te Ahikaaroa

3. Ngā Hau e Whā ki Murihiku,Ngā Manu a Tāne

Poi

1. Te Kōkō Tangiwai

2. Te Ahikaaroa, Ngā Manu a Tāne

Haka

1. Ngā Manu a Tāne, Te Kōkō Tangiwai

3. Ngā Hau e Whā ki Murihiku, Te Ahikaaroa

Whakawatea

1. Te Kōkō Tangiwai

2. Ngā Manu a Tāne

3. Ngā Hau e Whā ki Murihiku, Te Ahikaaroa