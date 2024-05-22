Kiri Allan pleads guilty on morning trial was set to start - reports

The former justice minister whose political career ended with a car crash on Evans Bay Parade last year has reportedly pleaded guilty on the same morning her trial was set to start.

Kiri Allan was charged with careless driving and failing to accompany a police officer after she crashed into a stationary vehicle on Wellington’s Evans Bay Parade in July last year.

RNZ reported Allan’s defence lawyer Christopher Stevenson told the court things had been “resolved late in the piece”.

Allan was meant to face a judge-alone trial but has instead pleaded guilty and been sentenced by Judge Brooke Gibson.

According to RNZ, Kiri Allan was fined $300 for careless driving and convicted and discharged for failing to accompany a police officer.

She has been ordered to pay $5300 in reparations for damages to the vehicles involved in the crash.