Outgoing Chief Ombudsman says justice system overhaul ‘a risk worth taking’

Outgoing Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is calling for bold reforms within New Zealand’s justice system, warning that the current approach is failing Māori and lacks the leadership needed to drive meaningful change.

The Chief Ombudsman is responsible for investigating complaints against government agencies, ensuring transparency, fairness, and accountability.

In this role, Peter Boshier has scrutinised the justice and corrections systems, highlighting systemic failures in rehabilitating Māori prisoners and advocating for stronger compliance across government agencies with the Official Information Act.

Boshier has been outspoken about the systemic issues in the corrections system.

“Yes, I do see a problem with the corrections system and how it interacts with Māori,” Boshier said.

“Corrections has a policy called Hōkai Rangi. It’s not in practice working on the ground when you ask about it. It’s not working as it should.”

With Māori making up over half of the prison population, Boshier argues that incorporating tikanga and Māori values into rehabilitation efforts is essential.

“If there were tikanga and Māori values and rehabilitation in prisons, there’d be a lot better chance for Māori upon release. It’s something that’s got to improve.”

‘Not a pretty picture’

Boshier says the situation has worsened during his tenure.

“The prison population has, of course, increased. The Māori population has increased. The number of people on remand has increased. It’s not a pretty picture.”

While some prisons have improved their regard for Māori culture, he says progress has been inconsistent.

“Each prison is its own unit, and it depends where you are. Broadly speaking, I’m disappointed.”

Corrections moving at a ‘glacial’ pace

As he departs, Boshier has left Corrections with a blunt message: urgent change is needed.

“Corrections says ”it’s so difficult for us to change quickly, it’s the sort of organisation where it needs to move slowly". I’ve used the expression that its movement is glacial. It could do better. It just needs courage and strong leadership.”

He concedes there are risks in giving prisoners “a bit more latitude” that would allow them to experience tikanga and culture while incarcerated.

“But those risks are worth taking.”

A call for justice reform

The overrepresentation of Māori in prisons, Boshier says, is a symptom of a wider justice system problem that begins long before a person is sentenced.

“We’ve got to ask why and what we are doing wrong as a country. This doesn’t just happen by accident.”

He believes the justice system needs a “whole-of-life” approach that considers alternatives to imprisonment at every stage.

“Do they need to be remanded in custody? What are the other avenues for their bail and their care? Right through to, is there another option other than imprisonment?”

OIA failures in the health system

Beyond the justice sector, Boshier has also criticised Health New Zealand for failing to comply with the Official Information Act (OIA).

“The OIA is a constitutional safeguard. It makes officials accountable. It gives New Zealanders the right to participate in democracy.”

However, he says Health NZ has been “so slow in dealing with requests for information that sometimes it breaks the law.”

“I just can’t sit by and see an agency break the law and not release information when it should. Without saying something, it’s got to lift its game.”

A legacy of accountability

As he steps down, Boshier leaves behind a legacy of holding government agencies to account.

While frustrated with the slow pace of change, he remains hopeful that the justice system can be overhauled to better serve Māori and all New Zealanders.

“I’d love it if we could refresh our attitude.”