Black Ferns ready to ‘push’ themselves against third-ranked Canadians

In their second Pacific Four Series game, the Black Ferns take on Canada today after easily defeating the USA 57-5 in Hamilton last week.

Black Ferns halfback Iritana Hohaia (Taranaki) says that training has been intense all week as they take on the third-ranked Canadian side in Christchurch.

“I think it’s always everyone’s dream to represent their country so we do what we need to do to put our best foot forward,” says Hohaia.

“Supporting yourself, backing yourself, giving everything a go is the only way you’re going to get that opportunity. I know it can be uncomfortable for us but making sure when we go into those uncomfortable spaces we are pushing ourselves,” she says.

Black Ferns halfback Iritana Hohaia speaks ahead of the Black Ferns' match against the third-ranked Canadians in the Pacific Four series.

Hohaia, who plays for Taranaki Whio in the Farah Palmer Cup, is from Ōpunake in Taranaki. 2021 saw the Hurricanes Poua halfback called up to the Black Ferns.

“To fill your cup, do whatever you need to do, so I guess lots of training during the week, lots of gym preparation and keeping up with the analysis of the other teams,” she says.

“Being a professional athlete is pretty unreal so we have a lot of outside support who take care of our conditioning, our strength conditioning and support our mental skills.”

Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting says Hohaia has been really impressive.

“She’s been awesome, we have had Maia, those two have been working really hard. They are like a little team, you can’t separate them, you know. It’s not just them on their own, it’s them together,” says Bunting.

“I’m feeling like we have done everything we possibly can at this point to be where we are, now it’s time to step out the way a little bit and let the ladies go and take the field,” he says.

After that, the Black Ferns will get ready to travel to Northland to start getting ready for their matchup with the Wallaroos of Australia the following Saturday, May 25.