Budget 2024: Second ‘Toitū Te Tiriti’ national activation called

The political significance of Thursday, May 30, has just doubled, with the announcement of a second national day of activation to coincide with the announcement of the government’s budget.

In an Instagram post published by @toitu_te_triti and reshared by Te Pāti Māori, viewers are asked to “Save the Date” for a “nationwide activation” this coming Thursday.

“Aotearoa, maranga mai! Enough is enough. The rangatira revolution is here,” the post’s caption read.

Numerous accounts have subsequently reshared the post, including artist Stan Walker.

A message seen by Te Ao Māori News explained that coordinators had been appointed across the motu, and a social media campaign would be led by Eru Kapa-Kingi, the son of Te Pāti Māori MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, who was himself ninth on the party’s list in the 2023 general election.

The message also laid out the kaupapa of the activation, which is as follows:

“demonstrating a unified Aotearoa response to the government’s assault on tangata whenua and Te Tiriti o Waitangi”;

“demonstrating the might of tangata whenua and tangata Tiriti working together”;

“the revolution of Gen-T (Generation Tiriti) standing up for and protecting the rights of all of our mokopuna”; and

“asserting the mana of Te Tiriti o Waitangi as enduring and everlasting.”

Finally, the message called for peaceful, respectful, mokopuna-focused and friendly behaviour with good wairua.

The day of national activation follows a call by Te Pāti Māori in December 2023, which coincided with the first day of the current coalition government.

It was sparked in response to the coalition’s policies on Te Tiriti o Waitangi, co-governance, and the Smokefree 2025 laws repeal.

The Prime Minister’s office has been asked for a response.





