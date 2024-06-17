Greens’ Marama Davidson announces breast cancer diagnosis

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson has announced she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The revelation came at an unscheduled press conference in parliament at midday today.

Speaking to media, Davidson explained that she had known about the diagnosis for some time.

“Just over a month ago, I was sitting in a doctor’s office at one of those appointments you hope you’ll never need.”

“A routine mammogram showed some potential concerns. A biopsy then confirmed I have breast cancer.”

She explained her choice to delay sharing the news publicly, instead focusing on parliamentary responsibilities such as, “the annual State of the Planet speeches, the select committee process for the Fast-Track bill, meeting with stakeholders for my Right to Repair Member’s bill, and responding to the budget.”

Davidson went on to share her thanks to medical staff who had worked with her, praising them for finding the cancer early, and saying treatment would begin soon.

“I will be having a partial mastectomy in the first week of July. Following this, I will be taking leave to recover from surgery and begin further treatment.”

She also took the opportunity to express the importance of attending routine mammograms.

“I reiterate today how important it is that our cancer screening programmes are supported and equitable, and can make sure more people are screened in time to save more lives.”

“Wāhine mā, please book in your mammograms.”

She called her husband her “rock of emotional support”, and thanked her tamariki for sharing her “generously” with the Green Party whānau every day.

On her leadership, Davidson said she intended to ask party delegates to vote for a continuation of her co-leadership.

She will attend Matariki celebrations next Friday, June 28, before taking leave the following day, and expecting treatment and recovery to take around four months.