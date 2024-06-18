Breaking barriers: Māori businesses at Japan’s biggest food expo

A group of Māori businesses has been given a chance to market products at Japan’s largest food exhibition.

Six Māori food and beverage companies are participating in the JFEX (Japan Food Expo) this week exploring collaboration and networking opportunities.

Tom Netana Wright (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whatua, Te Whakatōhea) from chocolate company Ao Cacao is one of the six business representatives who made the trip to Japan.

He made his start in the chocolate business, learning under his teacher from Osaka, Japan.

Wright said Ao Cacao primarily worked with indigenous producers and Pacific farmers.

“Chocolate has a dark history where indigenous people were the bottom 1% and, as an indigenous man myself, my goal is to bring us up to the top 1%. And to indigenise the industry in a way that is the right way, and it’s all about whenua; it’s all about culture.

“I’ve never been one for mediocre. [It’s about] potential, push through that potential, go for it. It doesn’t matter what it is. For example, in the chocolate industry, I have always wanted to push the limits and push the narrative.”

Joining Wright is honey maker Kaai Silbery (Tainui, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Rākaipaaka) from Tarahina Honey in the Chatham Islands.

“I’d like to get a contract or at least open a channel to market for Chatham Island honey, because it’s the first time Chatham Island honey has come to market. I’m looking forward to that, and learning all the legalities, and how we can export from there.”

Silbery said Tarahina Honey prides itself on healthy bees by providing a disease-free sanctuary.

“By finding those solutions and working with other apiarists and other companies to help fight diseases and things like that for our honey industry. Not just for New Zealand, but throughout the world.”

She said it would be interesting to see Japan’s approach to honey.

Timmy Smith is another Māori owner in the group and the founder of Pause for Tea, selling sugar-free sparkling tea.

Smith said even though Japan had tea in cans, Pause for Tea’s point of difference was sugar-free carbonated drinks.

“We do a full team experience where we take people through the whakapapa of the different teas and we really connect the story to both Papatūānuku and Ranginui and how our ngahere was actually a gift.

“So we really lean into the whole pūrākau (story) of having our teas as an entity that will give beyond just the presentation.”

The group is part of a collaboration between Oyster and Moon collective and the North Asia Centre for Asia-Pacific Excellence helping Māori and Pasifika businesses enter into North Asian markets.