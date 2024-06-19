Mum of missing Marokopa kids personally urges community for help

In a rare and emotional statement, Cat, the mother of Ember, Maverick, and Jayda Phillips, has publicly joined the chorus of voices seeking the safe return of her children.

The three siblings went missing in December 2021, when they were taken by their father, Tom Phillips.

Phillips is believed to be hiding somewhere in western Waikato within Marokopa or the surrounding areas.

The rare public appeal from the kids’ mother came on Jayda’s 11th birthday, a milestone Cat didn’t want to pass without being heard.

The video also marked a week since an $80,000 cash reward was announced for any information that leads to the safe return of the children.

More than 100 new reports of information on the missing children have been received via phone calls, emails, and personal approaches to Police since the announcement of the reward, 40 of which have been identified as worthy of further investigation.

“While Marokopa continues to be a focus for the ongoing investigation, enquiries are being carried-out in surrounding areas including Honikiwi and Otorohanga and we’re appealing for anyone who has observed suspicious behaviour in these areas in recent months to please contact Police,” acting detective inspector Andrew Saunders said.

Information can be emailed to the dedicated address op.curly@police.govt.nz, or you can contact the police on 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz by clicking ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 211218/5611.