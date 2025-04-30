default-output-block.skip-main
National | Missing Persons

Amber alert: ‘Serious safety concerns’ for Ngahina, a missing Auckland teen

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 • ByKelvin McDonald
Photo / Supplied

Police have issued an amber alert for a young Auckland woman with an intellectual disability.

19-year-old Ngahina requires twice-daily medication and there are “serious concerns for her safety”.

“Police and her family want to know that she is safe.”

Photo / Supplied

She has brown eyes, is 162cm tall (5 ft 4in) with a slim build and is missing her two front teeth.

Ngahina, who is Māori, was wearing a light blue hoody with red writing and blue jeans when she was last seen on the driveway of her Manurewa home at 11 am on Sunday, 27 April.

If you see Ngahina, call 111 immediately, and use reference number 250428/5161.

Tags:
Missing Persons
Kelvin McDonald
Kelvin McDonald

Kelvin McDonald has been part of our Whakaata Māori newsroom since 2007. Formerly a researcher for Native Affairs, Kelvin has since moved across to our Online News Team where his new role as Digital Video Editor utilises his years of experience and skills in research, editing and reporting.

Related Articles