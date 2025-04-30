Amber alert: ‘Serious safety concerns’ for Ngahina, a missing Auckland teen

Police have issued an amber alert for a young Auckland woman with an intellectual disability.

19-year-old Ngahina requires twice-daily medication and there are “serious concerns for her safety”.

“Police and her family want to know that she is safe.”

Photo / Supplied

She has brown eyes, is 162cm tall (5 ft 4in) with a slim build and is missing her two front teeth.

Ngahina, who is Māori, was wearing a light blue hoody with red writing and blue jeans when she was last seen on the driveway of her Manurewa home at 11 am on Sunday, 27 April.

If you see Ngahina, call 111 immediately, and use reference number 250428/5161.