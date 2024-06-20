Miraka signs ‘hugely significant’ China milk supply deal

Māori-owned milk processing company Miraka has inked a “hugely significant” deal to produce a new range of low-carbon, A2 milk products for Chinese dairy company Theland.

The dairy products have a reputation for being more “tummy-friendly” than traditional milk, and form part of a supply and research agreement with Theland.

Its signing coincided with Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s visit to Aotearoa last week.

“Premier Li Qiang’s visit was hugely significant for New Zealand. It was a privilege for Miraka, New Zealand’s second-largest, Māori-owned global export business, to play a part in supporting the trade relationship between China and Aotearoa New Zealand,” Miraka chief executive Karl Gradon said.

Miraka CEO Karl Gradon (second row, centre) at the banquet dinner in honour of Chinese Premier Li Qiang at Auckland Museum.

A special ceremony, attended by Trade Minister Todd McClay was held in Auckland on Friday, where the agreement was signed by Gradon for Miraka and Tony Nie, managing director of Milk New Zealand - which supports the marketing of New Zealand products in China - on behalf of Theland.

“Theland is a cornerstone customer of Miraka. We have entered into a new supply and research agreement with Theland to produce a new range of premium low-carbon, A2 milk products.”

Gradon said the two companies share environmental values.

“Theland strives to be a sustainably focused business that produces goods with minimal impact upon the taiao / environment. This approach aligns closely with our kaitiakitanga values.”