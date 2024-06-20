Power restored for some in Northland after transmission tower collapse

The downed Transpower line responsible for the power outages in Northland. Photo / Top Energy

Power is being partially restored to Northland after a 220 kV transmission tower near Glorit collapsed around 11am.

The tower, which carried two major circuits essential for Northland’s power, fell while a second transmission circuit was already out of service for scheduled maintenance, causing widespread outages.

Transpower is now working to see how quickly this circuit can be restored, and in the meantime is using a lower-capacity 110 kV network to bring back as much power as possible.

It’s warning full restoration won’t be possible until at least one of the 220 kV circuits is back online.

To help with the power shortage, local sources such as the geothermal plant at Ngāwhā are being used.

Transpower has issued a Grid Emergency Notice until midday tomorrow, with more updates expected then.

A Transpower spokesperson said, “At this stage, we do not know what the cause for the tower falling was. There will be a full investigation but our priority now is restoring power to the region.”

Residents should check Transpower’s website and Facebook page for updates.

More outage information is available from local power companies and retailers.