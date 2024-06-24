Te Huinga Whetū: Air NZ ‘prioritising’ kapa haka teams as fog blankets NZ

An Air New Zealand Bombardier Q300, used for regional flights. Photo / Supplied

Latest updates:

- 41 flights have been cancelled and 30 delayed as fog blankets Aotearoa New Zealand.

- Air New Zealand is reportedly prioritising judges and kapa trying to get to Whakatū / Nelson ahead of Te Huinga Whetū, the national secondary school kapa haka competition.

- Te Ao Māori News understands some groups will attempt to travel to Ōtautahi / Christchurch and drive up, while others have been rebooked for flights later in the week.

Air New Zealand is prioritising kura and judges to rebook flights for Te Huinga Whetū Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua o Aotearoa.

It comes as heavy fog blankets airports across the motū, delaying the arrival of several teams to Whakatū / Nelson.

The pōwhiri, due to take place this afternoon, will likely be emptier than expected as a result.

Air New Zealand has confirmed 41 flights have been cancelled and 30 delayed, including at least 19 regional flights.

Among them were three flights between Whakatū / Nelson and Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland.

An Air New Zealand Q300 aircraft stuck on the tarmac in Rotorua this morning.

Speaking to Te Ao Māori News, organisers said they were prepared for delays, and have a direct line to Air New Zealand and its CEO Greg Foran.

They also said Air New Zaland had been forthcoming and accommodating in sorting the issues out.

Rōpū caught up in flight delays and cancellations are advised to contact their regional delegates.

Te Ao Māori News will be live at 10:30am with the latest on cancellations and delays, as well as at 1:00pm with the pōwhiri kicking off Te Huinga Whetū Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua o Aotearoa.

You can watch along on our website, or on Facebook Live.

