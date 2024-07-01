Most common Māori baby names in 2023/24 released for Matariki

Te Tari Taiwhenua the Department of Internal Affairs has announced the top Māori pēpi/baby names for 2023/24.

Aroha/Te Aroha was the most popular for kōtiro/girls, with 164 given the name.

The top name for tama/boys for the year is Ariki/Te Ariki with 111 pēpi carrying the ingoa/name.

Te Tari Taiwhenua has released a list of the top Māori baby names since 2013 but last year was the first the list was published on Matariki, aligned to the Māori lunar calendar.

The ingoa featured in this list are those registered with Te Tari Taiwhenua from 10 July 2023 to 30 June 2024.

The dates are linked to the Tangaroa lunar calendar period which was advised by the Matariki Advisory Committee.

The process involves a thorough review and evaluation by internal advisors and their kaumātua group, Te Atamira Taiwhenua. Afterwards, the names are sent for a final review to Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, the Māori Language Commission.

A full list of the top pēpi Māori names is available here. And the top 10 for tama and kōtiro are below:

Kōtiro - Girls

Ingoa Kaute 1 Aroha/Te Aroha 164 2 Amaia 110 3 Maia 103 4 Anahera 85 5 Moana 70 6 Manaia 68 7 Ataahua 54 8 Marama 51 9 Atarangi 41 10 Tui 39

Tama - Boys