New Year, New Talent: Black Ferns call in reinforcements ahead of O’Reilly Cup match

This Māori New Year will see more rising stars join the Black Fern ranks, as they gear up for their final O’Reilly Cup match.

One of the team’s most promising players, Katelyn Vaha’akolo (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Maniapoto, Tonga) says it is a privilege to don the black jersey.

“He hōnore tērā ia wā ka taea e au te tākaro mō Aotearoa. Ki te tū kanohi mō taku whānau, mō tōku whakapapa, hei tū kanohi mō ngā tāngata taketake katoa.”

(It is an honor every time I get to play for Aotearoa. To represent my whānau, my geneology and all indigenous people.)

The Black Ferns took out their first test match against the Wallaroos last month, winning 67-19 at North Harbour Stadium.

Vaha’akolo says the team is confident heading into their final match of the series.

“I think we’ve made a real effort over the last few weeks to improve [our game].”

The Blues Women winger has had an exceptional year of rugby, highlighting her team’s Super Rugby Aupiki victory as a standout moment.

More recently, Vaha’akolo stunned crowds with an impressive chip and chase try against the Wallaroos.

“It actually came off the side of my foot so I thought it was the wrong kick,”

“But then it came back into my hands, and the relief that I felt - that was such a special moment.”

This is also a big week for Chiefs Manawa loose forward Mia Anderson (Ngāpuhi), who received the call-up as injury cover for Black Ferns Co-Captain Kennedy Simon.

While she has played for the Black Ferns XV team, this is Anderson’s first time joining the main squad.

Despite her initial shock when receiving the news, Anderson says she was prepared to step up to the plate.

“There’s been a few injuries, so if [my coach] called I was ready.”

She says wearing the black jersey would be a dream come true.

“It would almost be like a reward for all the hard work I’ve done over the last couple of years.”

It’s especially significant for Anderson, who gave birth to her baby Kairewa last year.

“It’s been a challenge [but] it’s helped me grow so much as a person.”

Rugby has also proven to be a whānau affair as Anderson’s partner, Tepaea Cook-Savage, plays for the All Blacks Sevens and is set to represent Aotearoa at the Paris Olympics.

“It’s tricky balancing parent life and athlete life, but [we’re] making it work - [I’m] so proud of him.”

Head Coach Allan Bunting says the Black Ferns have a big focus on whakapapa and legacy.

“For me, one of my core values is whakapapa,” he says.

“I think the real measure of a coach is how well a team leaves and how well the team continues.”

This comes after Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, one of the rugby’s most decorated players, announced her retirement.

Bunting says she’s the most gifted player he has ever worked with.

“I know for her it’s not the medals or the accolades, she never counts her tries - [it’s] been about her relationships,”

“If you’re courageous enough to jump out of your comfort zone, the world’s your oyster, and I think that’s what Portia’s shown.”

With the growing number of Māori players in the team, Vaha’akolo believes the Black Ferns do a lot to integrate Māoritanga within their own culture.

“We make a big emphasis on our haka, learning our waiata.”

“We know that everyone comes from different places, not just Māori, so we make sure that we honor those and I think that it shows in the way we play.”

The 30-strong Black Ferns squad will travel to Australia on Sunday for their clash against the Wallaroos on July 14.