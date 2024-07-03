‘This is my life’s work’ - Kiwi fighter aims to make history in Las Vegas

A monumental occasion awaits the New Zealand boxing scene as Andrei Mikhailovich prepares for a Las Vegas fight for the Unified Middleweight Championship of the World.

“I’m extremely excited. This is my life’s work, and this is what I’ve been doing throughout my life,” says Mikhailovich.”

Mikhailovich was born in St. Petersburg, Russia to parents he doesn’t know.

Andrei and his twin brother spent their early years in an orphanage until they were adopted by Kiwi parents at 18 months old.

Growing up in West Auckland, New Zealand, Mikhailovich developed a passion for boxing that transformed his life.

Mikhailovich being interviewed by Mea Motu / Source: This One Media

If victorious, Mikhailovich Mikhailovich will become the first-ever unified champion from New Zealand.

He credits boxing trailblazers such as Mea Motu, Joesph Parker and Maselino Masoe for the state of combat sports in the country currently.

“I feel like we are a seed that has gone to a flower that is starting to zoom into a bush, so to speak. We are growing. I feel like seven years ago, boxing wasn’t as big as it is. Now it’s starting to grow big time, and you some. It’s helped combat sports as a whole.”

The 26-year-old was joined by interim heavyweight champion Joseph Parker at a media event recently, where Parker expressed his praises for the West Auckland boxer.

“He’s got this spark, that he just wants to go out there and show everyone what he has.”

Media event held in Auckland this week / Source: This One Media

Parker has been actively solidifying his position in the heavyweight division with recent victories, including a decisive win against Faiga Opelu. Known for his resilience and power, Parker continues to seek out challenging opponents to reclaim a unified title.

“I’m content with life. I’m happy with my family life. I’m happy with my training life. I have a great balance. And when you’re content, you’re dangerous. A happy father is a dangerous fighter.”

The bout will take place at the renowned Palms Casino in Las Vegas, against current champion Janibhek Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10KOs).