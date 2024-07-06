Government pumps a further $3m into Wairoa flood recovery

This article was first published by RNZ.

The government is pumping a further $3 million into Wairoa for its flood recovery.

The announcement comes as Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has visited Wairoa on Saturday to inspect the damage.

The region was devastated by rising waters last week, including areas that had never been flooded before.

“The Wairoa District Council has identified what it needs, and this additional funding is immediately available for the work,” Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell said.

The funding was set to go towards the clean-up of household waste and sediment for more than 400 properties impacted by last week’s weather event.

This included the collection, removal, and disposal of sediment, debris and household waste.

The government has already released $600,000 worth of funding for Wairoa.

“In total, this means $3.6 million of government funding is available to assist Wairoa communities with the recovery and rebuilding process,” Mitchell said.

“Our priority is to ensure that communities can return to normalcy as quickly as possible.

“We are committed to standing by the people of Wairoa and all affected regions during these challenging times.”

Wairoa’s mayor estimated there was about $40 million worth of damage.

- RNZ