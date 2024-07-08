Joelle King becomes first athlete to win 11 NZ Squash Championship titles

This article was first published by RNZ.

Joelle King has overcome a lengthy injury layoff to create New Zealand sporting history in Tauranga.

King became the first athlete to win 11 New Zealand Squash Championship titles, breaking Dame Susan Devoy’s 32-year-old record of 10 national titles.

Against young up-and-comer Ella Lash in the women’s final on Sunday, King was a cut above, dropping one game as she cruised to another national title, beating 18-year-old Lash 11-5, 7-11, 11-3, 11-8.

“To dream of winning one was huge when I was a child, so to be on my 11th is surreal,” King said.

“I’ll never match some of Suzie’s records but to beat one of them is no mean feat and I’m really pleased.”

King was sidelined from the sport for eight months from last October with a disc problem in her back and a torn meniscus.

“It’s been the toughest time of my career. To just be back on court playing is a big win, I’ve been extremely emotional but I’m so happy to have got through the weekend pain-free.”

