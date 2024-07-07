Joelle King favourite to win record 11 NZ Open titles

NZ no.1 Joelle King (pictured in action against Hawke’s Bay Winona Jo Joyce in her semifinal) will attempt to become the first player to win the women's title 11 times in today's final at the NZ Squash Championships in Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) is a win away from making history at the New Zealand Squash Championships in Tauranga on Sunday afternoon as the first ever player to win the women’s event 11 times.

King, 35, is currently tied with squash legend Dame Susan Devoy on 10 titles.

Returning to competitive squash after eight months out with injury, King won through to today’s final after defeating Hawke’s Bay fifth seed Winona Jo Joyce, 23, in four games in her semi-final on Saturday.

King, an eight-time Commonwealth Games medallist and former world no. 3, is the firm favourite to beat Auckland teenager Ella Lash, who is looking forward to the special occasion.

“It’s awesome to have made my first ever NZ Champs final,” said Lash.

The 18-year-old said it will be “fun” up against such an amazing athlete as King.

“Joelle is such an inspiration so I’m really looking forward to playing her today. It’s amazing to have someone of that calibre here and it’s going to be fun to test myself against her.”

The women’s final is at 2pm and is available to watch for free via livestream.